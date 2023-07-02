HONOLULU (KHON2) — A paraglider is back on flat land after needing rescue off the mountain slope above the Makapuu Beach Park on Sunday.

The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the incident in Waimanalo at 3:35 p.m. and was told a 25-year-old male was paragliding until he made contact with the mountainside. As a result, he injured his ankle and could not make it down on his own.

The first unit of HFD responded and secured a landing zone near Makapuu Beach Park.

Rescuers were then able to plot the geolocation of the paraglider and made visual contact via air rescue.

Despite windy conditions, HFD was able to package and airlift the man safely to the

landing zone where medical care was taken over by the Honolulu Emergency Medical

Services unit at 4:28 p.m.