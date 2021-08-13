Injured North Carolina visitor rescued on Koko Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued a North Carolina visitor after she injured her right ankle while hiking on the Koko Crater Trail on Friday, Aug. 13.

At 9:49 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call about an injured hiker. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:57 a.m. and hiked up the trail on foot.

Firefighters located the 21-year-old hiker and her husband approximately 100 feet from the summit at around 10:23 a.m. The injured hiker was assessed and HFD reported her vitals to be stable. Her husband suffered no injuries.

The hiker was secured onto HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter and airlifted to a landing zone at the Koko Head District Park. Air 2 returned to the summit to get her husband and bring him to the landing zone.

Patient care for the female was then transferred to EMS at 10:36 a.m., but she refused transport to a hospital.