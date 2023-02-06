A photo shows the rail path going down Koko Head Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ellie Golden)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said that they rescued an injured hiker who called 911 from Koko Head Trail.

On Monday, Feb. 6, HFD said they received a 911 call at 5:51 that a hiker had experienced a traumatic injury while hiking Koko Head Trail.

The hiker was a 33-year-old female. She was airlifted to safety by HFD and transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services by 6:42 p.m.

HFD provided some safety tips that all hikers, both visitor and resident, can use to ensure their safety while enjoying O’ahu’s myriad hikes and trails.

The first tip is to plan your hike:

Inform others of your plan.

Hike with a partner.

Gather information about the trail.

Assess your capabilities.

During your hike:

Stay on the trail.

Stay together.

Avoid undue risks.

Watch the time.

Finally, when you have an emergency:

Call 911.

Be visible.

Be noisy.

Stay calm.

Stay in place.

Keep in mind that your safety is an important part of planning and enjoying the gorgeous landscape that O’ahu has to offer. So, be sure to be safe and follow these tips.