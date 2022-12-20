Koko Crater Trail is seen in the distance in Hawai’i Kai, Hawai’i. (Photo/Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation)

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — O’ahu has lots of trails to enjoy. Each trail has its own difficulty level and skill requirement to optimize the success of the experience.

Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 2:40 p.m. indicating that a male aged 63 had become injured while ascending the Koko Crater Trail and was unable to descend on his own.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The hiker was located by 2:59 p.m., and HFD airlifted him to safety after assessing his medical condition.

Treatment of the patient was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 3:38 p.m.

HFD provided a few safety tips for when you decide to enjoy one of O’ahu’s myriad hike adventures:

Bring a cell phone that has a fully charged battery. An external battery pack is also recommended, particularly if the hike is more secluded.

Stay hydrated. Bring water or electrolyte drinks with you to keep your body at optimal ability.

Know your physical capabilities before attempting a hike. There are lots of hikes with varying degrees of difficulty. Know what you can do.

Always stay on the trail. Trails are set in natural environments, making them susceptible to unknown consequences for not following the trail.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

As always, let people know where you are going and when you will return. Ensuring that your whereabouts are known can prevent unnecessary stress.