AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The ‘Aiea Loop Trail is an extremely popular and gorgeous hike here on O’ahu. Lots of folks took advantage of the new year to go up this amazing hike.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that they rescued a 20-year-old female hiker who had injured her ankle while making the trek.

She was with two other hikers who called 911 for help around 3:37 p.m.

HFD located the hiker and airlifted her to safety by 4:35 p.m.

HFD provided some tips for those who want to enjoy O’ahu’s myriad hikes and trails.

Plan your hike:

Inform others of your plan.

Hike with a partner.

Gather information about the trail and gauge the amount of time it will take to return to the trailhead.

Assess your capabilities.

During The Hike:

Stay on the trail.

Stay together.

Avoid undue risks.

Watch the time.

In An Emergency:

