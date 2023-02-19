HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call on Sunday, Feb. 19 around 1:07 p.m. regarding an injured hiker on the Waahila Ridge Trail in the Saint Louis Heights area.

According to HFD, a third-party caller reported that a 58-year-old male was found near the trail after being there for three days.

The man had also suffered from a medical condition and was in need of medical attention.

HFD said that they responded with four units and inserted one rescuer by air who met up with firefighters who were on foot.

The search teams made contact with the injured hiker around 1:43 p.m. and proceeded to conduct a medical assessment, provided basic life support treatment and packaged and moved the injured hiker to an open clearing for an airlift extraction.

The hiker was transported to the nearest landing zone where medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services around 2:20 p.m.

Hiking safety tips from the HFD are listed below: