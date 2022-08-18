HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about a distressed hiker on Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 7:59 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene at around 8:03 a.m. According to firefighters, the hiker was a woman in her 20s who suffered an injury while hiking and was unable to walk on her own.

The HFD Air 1 helicopter airlifted the injured hiker to the nearest landing zone. She was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Service crew for medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

HFD advises the public to hike safely and to follow these hiking safety tips:

Bring your cell phone: In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external backup battery



Get Information about the trail: Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow signage. Be aware of restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.

