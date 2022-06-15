HONOLULU (KHON2)– The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call around 12:19

p.m. for an injured hiker on the Kuliouou Ridge trail in Hawaii Kai on June 15.

The 33-year-old male was unable to continue on his own. He was airlifted out and transported to EMS.

HFD reminds the public to hike safely and provides the following hiking safety tips:



– Bring Your Cell Phone.



– Get Information About The Trail.



-Stay Put.