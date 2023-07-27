Tripler Ridge Trail in Moanalua is located in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, July 27.

The call came in at approximately 2:45 p.m., and it took HFD personnel to the Tripler Ridge Trail in Moanalua.

According to HFD, they responded with seven units (21 personnel) and arrived on the scene at 2:56 p.m.

Once there, HFD set up a safe landing zone for Air in order to aid in an air search to locate a lost hiker in the area.

HFD finally located where the hiker was and discovered that it a male hiker in his 30s who was about four miles into the hiking trail from the trailhead.

HFD said that the hiker had suffered from an injury when he fell at some point.

This led HFD to utilize Air 1 for an air extraction. The team inserted HFD personnel into the location where the hiker was determined to be.

The inserted team assessed the medical situation and tended to the hiker’s injuries.

He was packaged for extraction, placed into Air 1 and transported to the safe landing zone at Kaneʻohe District Park.

HFD said that once this was complete, his care was transferred over to Honolulu Emergency Medical Serivces personnel at 4:47 p.m.

HFD rescue personnel wants to remind the public to hike safely. They also provided some helpful information that can possibly save hikers who follow their hiking safety tips:

Bring Your Cell Phone.

In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external back-up battery.

Stay Put.

You will be found more quickly and reduce the chances of getting into further trouble, especially after dark, by staying in one place. This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.

As the weather gets hotter, be sure to take your health and safety seriously when venturing out to take part in physical activities.