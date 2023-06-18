HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 9:17 a.m.

On Sunday, June 18, HFD personnel responded to a call regarding an injured hiker on Lanikai Pillbox trail in Kailua.

HFD said that fire personnel were able to arrive at the trailhead at 9:26 a.m. to establish a command center, allowing rescue personnel to hike the trail on foot.

This was done while a second HFD team set up a safe landing zone for Air 1.

According to HFD, they received a report that a female in her 40s had become injured while hiking.

Due to the injury, she was unable to descend the trail on her own.

HFD rescue personnel were able to locate the 40-something hiker by 9:38 a.m.

HFD said that the hiker’s injuries were assessed and that she was packaged for extraction by Air 1.

Air 1 delivered the injured hiker to the safe landing zone where her care was handed over to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 10 a.m.

HFD rescue personnel wants to remind the public to hike safely. They also provided some helpful information that can possibly save hikers who follow their hiking safety tips:

Bring Your Cell Phone.

In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external back-up battery.

Stay Put.

