HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Sunday morning at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

HFD received an emergency call on Aug. 28, at around 10:04 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 10:13 a.m. and located the injured hiker at around 10:21 a.m.

According to HFD, the hiker is a male in his 20s who fell while hiking and was not able to walk out of the trail on his own.

HFD firefighters transported the hiker to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crew for medical care.

