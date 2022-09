HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Saturday at Judd Trail in Nuuanu.

The incident happened on Sept. 10, at around 10:20 a.m.

After locating the injured hiker within a few minutes from the trailhead, firefighters determined the best way to get the injured hiker out was on a metal stretcher.

According to HFD, the injured hiker was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crew at around 10:38 a.m.