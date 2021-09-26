Injured hiker airlifted from Mokuleia Climbing Trail

MOKULEIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on the Mokuleia Climbing Trail.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Rescue crews say a 45-year-old man injured his head when he slipped and fell. He was 10 to 12 other hikers on the trail for about four hours when he fell.

HFD used the GPS on his cell phone to find him.

When they found him, they treated him then airlifted him to Dillingham field where EMS took over further treatment.