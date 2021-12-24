Injured hiker airlifted from Lanikai Pillbox Trail on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued an injured hiker from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua on Christmas Eve.

According to HFD, two male hikers were on the trail for about 20 minutes when one man injured his left ankle. HFD receive the 911 call at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 5:39 p.m. and met up with the injured man who was located just before the first pillbox. He was treated and secured into HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter.

HFD reported the injured man was then airlifted to a landing zone at the Lanikai Community Park, and patient care for him was transferred to Honolulu EMS at 6:18 p.m.

The remaining hiker was able to exit the trail on his own, and no other injuries were reported.