HONOLULU (KHON2) — A female hiker was rescued in the Makiki area on the Maunalaha Trail by the Honolulu Fire Department on Sunday, Oct. 30.

HFD said they received a call about an injured hiker in her 60s that was unable to walk on her own at around 2:07 p.m.

Responders were able to locate the woman within the trail by 2:36 p.m. and she was airlifted to a nearby landing one where she received medical care.