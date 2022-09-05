HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City.
The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m.
According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker.
After locating the hikers, they discovered a 130-pound dog was injured and could not walk out of the trail on its own.
Firefighters located the dog and requested a harness for the dog. Once they got a harness, firefighters were able to retrieve the dog to safety.
HPD reminds the public to hike safely and provides the following tips:
- Bring your cell phone
- Get information on the trail
- Stay put