Injured California visitor hiking alone airlifted from Koko Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A 31-year-old visitor from California with an ankle injury was airlifted from the Koko Crater Trail, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

HFD said the female called 911 shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, when she apparently tripped, hurt her right ankle and could not go down the trail herself; she was hiking alone.

Firefighters located the injured hiker who was about halfway up the trail at around 10:28 a.m and packaged her into HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter.

She was then airlifted to a landing zone at the Koko Head District Park. Patient care was transferred to Honolulu EMS at approximately 10:47 a.m.