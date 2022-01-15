Idaho visitor thankful for lifeguards who saved him while swimming in North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 20-year-old Idaho visitor expressed his gratitude to the lifeguards who rescued him from the waters off of Ke Iki Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the 911 call around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, when bystanders in the area heard the man yelling for help while swimming.

Two other surfers helped him until an Ocean Safety lieutenant swam to the man to help keep him above water.

“I thought I was going to die,” the 20-year-old man reportedly told the lifeguards that rescued him.

Additional lifeguards then made contact with the man via jet ski and brought him to shore at Waimea Bay. Honolulu EMS reported he swallowed water and was treated, but did not go to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.