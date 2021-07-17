Honolulu lifeguards rescue 5 swimmers in separate incidents at China Walls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lifeguards with Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a total of five people during two separate incidents at China Walls on Saturday, July 17.

The first rescue incident occurred when three swimmers needed saving around 1:15 p.m. Saturday as they were being smashed onto the rocks by waves, according to officials.

Lifeguards responded on jet ski and were able to bring the three distressed swimmers to shore. One of the three swimmers who needed to be rescued was evaluated by medical personnel but refused further treatment, officials said.

The three swimmers, all males, were with a group of three others who were able to get out of the water on their own, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department

The second rescue incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at China Walls when patrolling lifeguards rescued two other swimmers in distress after they were unable to get to shore.

Officials encourage oceangoers to know their limits before entering the water at an unfamiliar location.