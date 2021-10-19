Honolulu Fire Department rescue hikers at Lanikai Pillbox Trail, Waimano Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An injured hiker was rescued from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

A man and his 34-year-old son, who were visiting from New York, hiked up the trail with two friends.

The son injured his right leg.

The fire crews put a splint on his leg and had him airlifted to the Lanikai Community Park where EMS was waiting.

HFD crews escorted the father, and his friends down the trail.

Fire crews were called just before 10 a.m. for a lost hiker on the Waimano Ridge Trail in Pearl City.

The hiker, who was visiting from Michigan, called 911.

The 31-year-old woman said she was lost, uninjured, and had been hiking for three and a half hours.

HFD’s helicopter flew to an area near her while other fire crew members hiked up to the her.

They put her on the helicopter which landed at the top of Waimano Home Road. She declined medical treatment from EMS.