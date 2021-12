HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu EMS, a woman who is approximately 60-years-old is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in the water at Kailua Beach.

The incident happened at around 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

EMS reported life-saving treatment and cardiac life support protocols were applied to the woman. Honolulu Ocean Safety and firefighters also responded.

It is currently unknown what exactly happened.