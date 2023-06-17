HONOLULU (KHON2) — Diamond Head is one of the most iconic spots in Hawaii and draws thousands of hikers to its summit daily.

It’s also the number one rescue spot for the Honolulu Fire Department.

According to HFD, they rescued 40 people from Diamond Head in 2022; followed by 26 people at Lanikai Pillbox, and they had 17 rescues at Koko Head Crater.

So far in 2023, Diamond Head trail has had the most rescues with 15, followed by Lulumahu Falls with nine, and Koko Head with seven.

Hiking experts said visitors from the mainland typically have a different perspective of hiking, and aren’t used to the steep terrain, rocks, and valleys Hawaii has.

“I would say it was very difficult, [the Diamond Head hike] I was dripping in sweat, but it was so beautiful hiking up,” said Minnesota visitor Jarai Alma.

“Yeah it was super hard but worth it at the end,” her sister Alma Larson added.

On the division of state parks website, Diamond Head is ranked as a moderate hike.

Of the eight state trails on Oahu, ʻUalaka’a trail is ranked as easy, followed by Aiea Loop Trail and the Kapa’ele’ele trail which are ranked Easy to Moderate; Diamond Head Summit, Ka’ena Point Trail, and Makapu’u rank as moderate hikes; and the Wa’ahila Ridge Trail, and Nakoa Trail are ranked moderate to difficult.

In comparison, the 22-mile Kalalau Trail on Kauai is rated difficult.

The DLNR said park staff determines the rankings based on trail and hike experience. The rankings aren’t much different than what apps like All Trails ranks them from ordinary people who do the hikes themselves.

HFD said they sometimes see people hiking in heels and highly encourage people to do their research ahead of a hike.

“A lot of visitors especially Diamond Head, may see it as a walk and we just want to encourage and remind the public it’s not a walk, it’s a hike so wear appropriate clothing and appropriate footwear is huge,” said HFD Captain Jaime Kinard Song.

Although the state website explains in depth the terrain and what to expect on their hikes, Diamond Head visitors said they go straight to the reservation page which doesn’t mention anything about the hike other than when and where to park.

HFD said its not just visitors getting into trouble at these spots either, they said half the hiking rescues they respond to are locals whether they’re responding to rolled ankles, back injuries, heat exhaustion or people simply getting lost.

“Number one is do your research on the trail, get information and maybe make sure that it’s legal and in line with your hiking compatibilities, and also your fitness level and if it’s not, then just choose another trail,” Capt. Kinard explained.

HFD said they’re currently averaging five rescues a week.

“We’ve seen that number slightly increase this year,” she added.

“The next thing is it’s hot and humid especially in summer so bring water, snacks, bring appropriate clothing and footwear with tread, bring a phone fully charged, that way you can call or text 911 if you need to, and start a little earlier in the morning and not mid-day when it’s hot,” HFD added.

“If you see anyone feeling ill, take a break, rest in the shade, and don’t keep going, just turn around, know your return time,” she added.