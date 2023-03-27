HONOLULU (KHON2) — A group of hikers was in need of rescue by the Honolulu Fire Department off the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail on Monday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent out 19 personnel and secured a landing at the Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park by 2:28 p.m.

HFD was told that the group of four uninjured hikers were unable to descend on their own after hiking for six hours.

The fire department said a lone rescuer was inserted at the former satellite tracking station at the summit to look for the group.

By 3:11 p.m. the rescuer found the hikers and escorted them to an area where HFD’s Air 1 was able to land and transport the hikers two at a time.

No injuries were reported by HFD.