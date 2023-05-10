HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hiking is an incredibly popular pastime for residents and a huge tourism draw for visitors.

However, not all hiking excursions end harmoniously.

On Wednesday, May 10, the Honolulu Fire Department received a distress call via 911 at 1:46 p.m.

The call came from a third-party who was not involved in the hiking experience.

The hikers were a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They had made an attempt to trek Lulumahu Trail in the Nuʻuanu area.

HFD said that fire personnel were able to arrive on the scene by 1:58 p.m. and set up a safe landing zone for Air 1 in case it was needed to help extract the hikers.

The hikers had set out on their hike on foot, but they ended up finding themselves lost in a precarious location. In this situation, they found that they could not descend the trail on their own and needed help from rescue personnel.

HFD personnel did an assessment of their situation and decided that it was too dangerous for the hikers to attempt descending the trail on their own.

It was also determined that it was too difficult for rescue personnel to attempt an on-foot rescue.

In this case, HFD used Air 1 to insert rescue personnel in the location where the hikers were stuck.

HFD said the hikers were not injured during their hike; so, they were packaged for an airlift rescue out of the area.

The lost hikers were taken to the safe landing zone and were out of the trail by 3:48 p.m.