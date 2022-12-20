HONOLULU (KHON2) — With amazing weather all year round, O’ahu experiences its fair share of water and land rescues. Both visitors and residents alike have been in situations where a rescue is in order.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that they had two rescue operations today, one at Koʻolau Summit Trail and the other on Mokoli’i Island which is commonly known as Chinaman’s Hat.

For the Koʻolau Summit Trail rescue, HFD said it rescued two lost hikers, both in their 20s. The 911 call came in at 4:41 p.m.

The hikers began their ascent of the trail at approximately 11 a.m. from the ‘Aiea Ridge Trail. Once they made their way onto the Koʻolau Summit Trail, they became lost.

Fire personnel located the hikers, assessed that they were not injured or in need of medical attention and airlifted them to the pre-established safe zone at Kane’ohe District Park.

For the other rescue, HFD said that a 20-year-old male was hiking to the top of Mokoli’i Island when he lost his footing and injured himself. He was then unable to descend the hike on his own.

The 911 call came in at 3:29 p.m., and fire personnel were inserted to implement rescue protocols by 4:07 p.m.

The injured hiker was airlifted to a Kualoa Beach Park safety zone and was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services by 4:12 p.m.

HFD provided some safety tips for when we decide to experience any of O’ahu’s myriad trails and hikes:

Bring a cell phone that has a fully charged battery. An external battery pack is also recommended, particularly if the hike is more secluded.

Stay hydrated. Bring water or electrolyte drinks with you to keep your body at optimal ability.

Know your physical capabilities before attempting a hike. There are lots of hikes with varying degrees of difficulty. Know what you can do.

