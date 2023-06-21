Hikers ascend the trail at Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to two young hikers experiencing medical emergencies on Tuesday.

These medical emergencies affected two different hikers on two different trails.

Both hikers required the assistance of air rescue operations.

The first incident occurred on the Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala.

HFD received a call just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, and the first unit quickly arrived on the scene.

According to reports, a hiker was unable to descend the Diamond Head trail on their own after experiencing a medical emergency.

An HFD unit reached the hiker by foot and conducted a medical assessment; HFD personnel also provided basic life support.

The hiker was then transported by air to the landing zone and transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

The second medical emergency occurred on the Kapalama Trail in Nuuanu.

HFD received a call around 3:30 p.m. and the first unit arrived on the scene before 3:45 p.m.

According to HFD, an individual had been hiking for four hours before experiencing the medical emergency.

Because of the medical emergency, the hiker was unable to descend the trail on their own.

After crews reached the individual and safely moved them to the landing zone, the hiker was transferred to EMS.

No HFD personnel were injured during either rescue.

HFD also provided some tips for hiking safety.

To maintain safety for hikers, HFD recommends hikers be prepared for unexpected situations.

HFD also recommends hikers stay hydrated and know their own physical abilities.