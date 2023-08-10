A photo shows an aerial view of Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The call came in around 8:10 a.m. and led HFD personnel to the Diamond Head Crater Trail in

the Kahala area.

According to HFD, a 76-year-old male hiker on the trail experienced a medical emergency at the stairs of the trail.

HFD said they were able to get to the hiker by 8:32 a.m. A team of emergency personnel ascended the trail on foot to do this.

While that team was hiking, another crew set up a safe landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 at Diamond Head Crater.

Once by the hiker’s side, HFD performed a medical assessment. He was packaged for extraction and safely lifted to safety by Air 1.

His medical care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 9:19 a.m.

There are safety tips that HFD has provided that will allow you to prepare for a hike that can help you avoid issues while out on the trails.

Determine your hike before you go. There are several sites where you can locate information on how difficult or easy a hike can be. For this story, we are using The Hiking HI website.

This site ranks hiking trails in Hawaiʻi from beginner hikes to extreme hikes. Don’t overestimate your ability to do a hike. There is no shame is doing a beginner hike since all hikes in Hawaiʻi end up with the same result: breath taking views.

Check weather conditions for the day of your hike. Weather patterns in mountainous areas can be unpredictable. So, be sure that you check to see what forecasts look like for the hike you have chosen.

Plan your hike. This will allow you to provide information to family and friends about your route and what time you should be expected to return. Doing this can help rescue personnel to locate you in the event you become lost, injured or missing.

When going on a long hike, plan to begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer.

Don’t go on your hike alone. Take a friend or a family member. Maybe create a group hike for people you are living or traveling with.

Facebook has lots of hiking groups that are located here on the islands, and there is always someone ready to go out for an adventure.

Wear proper clothing. Be sure to choose shoes that will allow you to safely hike the trail you have chosen. Slippers, or flip flops, are bad idea for most all hikes; so, leave those at home or your hotel room. Know what insects will impact your hike and dress accordingly.

Prep your cell phone for the hike. Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery for your cell phone.

Prep your pet for the hike. Keep your pets leashed or inside hiking gear meant to carry smaller pets. If you are planning on taking your beloved pet with you on your hike, then know which trails will have potential hunters.

Pack lots of water. Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated. This is especially important as summer heat numbers continue to rise.

Pack your medications. Be sure to pack any medications that you may need. Plan ahead for any situation that could happen.

Plan to remain on the trail. When planning your hike, remember to remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured.

Emergency personnel have indicated that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs that have been posted for the safety of hikers.