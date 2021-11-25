Hiker with an ankle injury, his dog rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Water and Land Rescues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lanikai Pillbox Trail hiker rescue, Kailua, Hawaiii, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 (Courtesy: DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker and his dog from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua on Thanksgiving day.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call at 9:08 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, about the injured 22-year-old male resident located at the first pillbox on the trail with his dog.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:15 a.m. The 22-year-old sustained an ankle injury and had to be airlifted to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park via HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter.

According to HFD, patient care for the man was transferred to Honolulu EMS around 9:49 a.m. Firefighters also walked the man’s dog out of the trail to a friend waiting.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories