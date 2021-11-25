Hiker with an ankle injury, his dog rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker and his dog from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua on Thanksgiving day.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call at 9:08 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, about the injured 22-year-old male resident located at the first pillbox on the trail with his dog.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:15 a.m. The 22-year-old sustained an ankle injury and had to be airlifted to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park via HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter.

According to HFD, patient care for the man was transferred to Honolulu EMS around 9:49 a.m. Firefighters also walked the man’s dog out of the trail to a friend waiting.

No other injuries were reported.