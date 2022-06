HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a hiker on the Diamond Head Crater Trail on Friday.

Firefighters arrived at the trail around 10:11 a.m. for a 74-year-old woman who started feeling ill on the trail and was unable to descend on her own.

The hiker was airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and transferred to the Honolulu Medical Services crew at around 10:38 a.m. No injuries were reported.