Hiker sustains ankle injury after 10 minutes on Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua

Lanikai Pillbox Trail hiker rescue, Kailua, Hawaiii, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 (Courtesy: DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A female injured her right ankle after about 10 minutes of hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua, prompting Honolulu firefighters to airlift her to safety.

The incident happened at around 8:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD). Firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:46 a.m.

When HFD located the female, they splinted her injury and secured her into a rescue stretcher.

Then, HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter airlifted the injured hiker to a landing zone at the Lanikai Community Park. Patient care for her was transferred to Honolulu EMS at approximately 9:17 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

