Hiker rescued from Moanalua Valley Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews responded to the Moanalua Valley Trail after a call came in for a stranded hiker at 4:52 a.m. on Monday.

The 26-year-old visitor from New York was located, via GPS, at roughly the midway point of the trail. She reported that she was uninjured but was cold and afraid after having started her hike at 3 a.m.

Crews dropped off a rescue specialist near the hiker’s reported location, who then hiked down and led the hiker to a rescue location to board HFD’s Air 1.

There were no injuries reported.