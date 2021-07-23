Hiker rescued by first responders on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 67-year-old male was rescued by first responders while hiking with his family on the Wailua Falls Trail on Friday.

First responders received a call at approximately 10:20 a.m. after the male visitor from California slipped and fell about 25 feet off the trail. The Kauai Fire Department arrived on scene at 10:35 a.m. and contacted the hiker’s family.

It was determined the hiker suffered multiple head injuries.

Firefighters took about two hours to rescue the hiker, during which Kauai police closed off a portion of Ma‘alo Road, near the entrance to Wailua Falls.

Upon rescue, the hiker received treatment and was transported to a Wilcox Hospital.

