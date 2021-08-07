Hiker rescued after suffering from heat, exhaustion at Kaena Point

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 59-year-old man was unable to continue his hike at Kaena Point because of extreme heat and over exhaustion on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call at 3:06 p.m. Saturday about a hiker in distress.

Ocean Safety located the hiker at around 3:40 p.m. via all-terrain vehicle. HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter also arrived at the scene to assess, treat and transport the male to a nearby landing zone.

HFD reported patient care for the hiker was then given to EMS at 4:14 p.m., and there were no other injuries.