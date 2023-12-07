HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old male hiker is lucky to be alive after first responders were able to locate him in serious condition on the Koolau Summit Trail on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Honolulu Fire Department said police reached out to them on Thursday after a missing persons report was filed for the hiker on Monday, Dec. 4.

With the last known geolocation of the hiker being provided by the Honolulu Police Department, HFD was able to find the patient about 1,000 feet below the trial.

By around 1:50 p.m., firefighters made contact with the hiker and airlifted him to an area where paramedics were able to provide further medical treatment.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the hiker suffered multiple injuries and he was then taken to an emergency room.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident comes as one of four high angle rescue incidents that HFD responded to since the week of Sunday, Dec. 3. One of them involving the tragic death of a hiker that was found in the area of the Mahalo and Ohana trails. Click here for the full story.