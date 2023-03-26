A photo shows the Koʻolau mountain range located in Kaneʻohe, Hawai’i. (Photo/Reiss Kaneshiro via Department of Land and Natural Resources)

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Koʻolau Summit Trail is one of the most beautiful hikes that O’ahu has to offer. Located in Kaneʻohe, it is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

On Sunday, March 26, the Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 9:06 a.m. regarding an injured hiker on Koʻolau.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD said they arrived on the scene at Kaneʻohe District Park where they set up a safe landing zone for Air 1 rescue.

Air 1 had to perform an aerial search for the hiker.

According to HFD, there were nine hikers who had been hiking for around two-and-a-half hours.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, one of the members of the hiking party was a 43-year-old male.

While he was hiking, he fell approximately 100 feet from the ridge and sustained serious injuries.

Fire personnel were inserted into the zone where the hiker was identified as being to begin their ground search for him.

They were able to locate him by 9:43 a.m. They performed a medical assessment, packaged him for an Air 1 extraction and loaded him on to the helicopter.

HFD said the injured hiker was transferred to EMS care at 10:01 a.m.

EMS said that paramedics treated the hiker for head, back and arm injuries. They transported him to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

HFD personnel sustained no injuries during this rather treacherous land rescue.

The fire department offered some helpful tips for those who want to enjoy Oʻahu’s gorgeous hikes and trails.

Always stay hydrated. Carry water or some other hydrating liquid with you for the hike but also in case of also emergency.

Always prepare for the unexpected. Natural landscapes are their own ecosystems; so, remember that you cannot predict what can or will happen.

Always know your own physical capabilities and limitations. Every hike and trail in Hawai’i has a skill level demarcation. Research your hike and know how your skills and physical competence lines up with difficulty levels.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Always stay on the trail. There are lots of temptations that will draw you away from the predetermined path, but this can cause you to become injured or you may get lost.