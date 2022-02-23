HONOLULU (KHON2) — An injured hiker was rescued near the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail after he fell approximately 20 feet down the hillside, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and EMS.

HFD received the 911 call at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 7:13 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A man in his 20s slipped, fell and hurt himself with a “non-threatening traumatic injury,” HFD added. Honolulu EMS reported the man suffered a head injury.

Firefighters located the injured hiker and airlifted him via HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter to a nearby landing zone.

Patient care for the man was transferred to Honolulu EMS by 7:48 a.m. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, EMS stated.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

There were no other injuries reported.