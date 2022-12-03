HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department said that it rescued two hikers on the Wa’ahila Ridge Trail.

The two hikers — a male in his 20s and a female in her 30s — became disoriented and unable to descend the trail on their own.

HFD received the 911 call at 4:35 p.m., and the hikers were located by fire personnel and airlifted to Mānoa District Park.

Once airlifted from the trail, the couple was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

HFD provided some safety tips for those who choose to experience O’ahu’s myriad trails and hikes.

Always plan your hike. Let your friends and/or family know where you are going and when your will return.

Always hike with at least one other partner.

Gather information on the trail/hike. There are lots of different trails with a great deal of variation on skill levels needed to complete them. Know what you capabilities are compared to the place you intend to hike.

While on the hike, remain on the trail and avoid the temptation to forge your own path. Also, remain with your hiking party. With this, is it advised that you avoid undue risks.

Always keep an eye on the time you are taking as you hike. Know where you are in relation to the hike each time you check. This way, you will not be caught off guard if you run out of time to complete the hike.

If you end up distressed, injured or lost, call 911 immediately and remain in the spot from where you called. Ensure that you are visible and noisy but remain calm and stay put.