Lanikai is located in Kailua, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 7:39 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

HFD said the call indicated that there was an injured hiker at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in the Kailua area.

HFD personnel arrived at the trailhead at 7:49 a.m. and proceeded to embark on locating the injured hiker.

HFD said that it was reported that a male hiker in his 60s had suffered a medical emergency while hiking the trail.

It was also reported that when he experienced this emergency, he ‘tumbled’ approximately 40 feet down the trail.

Bystanders said they were able to provide care for the fallen hiker until fire personnel arrived by foot. HFD said they were able to locate the hiker by 7:58 a.m.

HFD said that AIR 1 also airlifted some personnel and inserted them into the situation.

The injured hiker was then packaged for airlift and taken to the previously established safe landing zone near Lanikai Community Park.

HFD said they transferred care for the injured hiker to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

According to EMS, the hiker was a 65-year-old male.

EMS personnel reported that when they arrived on the scene, the hiker was pronounced dead on arrival.

The fire department offered some helpful tips for those who want to enjoy Oʻahu’s gorgeous hikes and trails.

Hikers always need to stay hydrated. Carry water or some other hydrating liquid with you for the hike but also in case of also emergency.

Hikers always need to prepare for the unexpected. Natural landscapes are their own ecosystems; so, remember that you cannot predict what can or will happen.

Hikers always need to know your own physical capabilities and limitations. Every hike and trail in Hawai’i has a skill level demarcation. Research your hike and know how your skills and physical competence lines up with difficulty levels.

Hikers always need to stay on the trail. There are lots of temptations that will draw you away from the predetermined path, but this can cause you to become injured or you may get lost.