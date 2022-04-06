HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 30s died after hiking at Olomana Trail and falling 250 feet from the third peak.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 6 and the Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:09 a.m., after receiving an emergency call about an injured hiker.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the hiker fell off the makai side of the trail. The hiker was then airlifted to a secure landing zone where his body was then transferred to EMS.

The hiker’s identity has not yet been identified. Honolulu firefighters and police are investigating.