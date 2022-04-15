KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A hiker was airlifted from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail on Friday, April 15.

It happened around 11:15 a.m.

Fire crews helped a man in his 60s after he became ill while near the first pillbox. He was unable to get down the trail with the help of his hiking partners.

At the Lanikai Park landing zone, EMS evaluated the man.

His hiking partners were walked off the trail by HFD crews.

HFD reminds hikers to charge cell phone batteries fully before going on a hike and to bring the phone with you.