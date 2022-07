HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted a sick hiker from the Diamond Head Trail.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12.

HFD crews said the man who is in his 60s was feeling sick and could not get down the trail on his own.

HFD hiked to the sick hiker and packaged him up to be airlifted to a landing zone.

EMS took over care just before noon.