Hiker, 69, in serious condition after falling off trail at Kaihalulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department (MFD) reported a 69-year-old hiker was taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling off a trail at Kaihalulu on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The incident happened shortly before 11:36 Thursday. MFD said the female — a resident of Florida — apparently fell 15 feet off a trail at Kaihalulu, also known as Red Sand Beach, causing her to sustain multiple injuries.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

MFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter airlifted the injured hiker to Hāna Ballpark. She was then transferred to Maui Memorial Medical Center via Maui medevac for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.