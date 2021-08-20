Hiker, 19, with knee, foot injuries airlifted by HFD on Manana Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 19-year-old man after he slipped while climbing the waterfall on the Manana Trail in Pearl City on Friday, Aug. 20.

According to HFD, the hiker fell approximately nine feet into the water below and injured his foot and knee.

Firefighters received the 911 call at 4:54 p.m. and arrived at the scene around 5:06 p.m to establish a landing zone near an open area in front of Pearl City High School. A second unit arrived at 5:15 p.m. and hiked up the trail on foot.

Officials reported the hiker was found one-half mile in from the trailhead via GPS. HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter conducted an aerial search as dusk approached.

Air 2 then located a group of five hikers — who had been hiking for two hours — at around 5:36 p.m.

First responders conducted first aid treatment on the injured hiker, HFD reported. He was airlifted to the landing zone at 5:52 p.m.

HFD also airlifted a male and female hiker that was part of the group. The other two females descended the trail on foot, and no other injuries were reported.

The injured hiker refused EMS treatment.