HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they airlifted a male and female hiker off of Moanalua Middle Ridge trail on Sunday, Nov. 13.

According to HFD, crews responded to lost hikers after receiving a 911 call at around 8:11 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

It was reported to the fire department that two hikers in their 20s didn’t have injuries but were lost after hiking since noon.

HFD was able to find the hikers by using GPS from one of the hiker’s cell phones. Once the two were located they were safely airlifted to a landing zone with no injuries reported.