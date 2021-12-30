HFD airlifts 3 hikers from Kamananui Trail; rescue efforts for at least 9 others suspended until morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued three hikers from the Kamananui Trail in Moanalua, but the rescue for at least nine others was postponed until Friday, Dec. 31, due to weather conditions and lack of light.

HFD reported they received the 911 call for a hiker in distress at 4:18 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. The hiker was reportedly from a party of three.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 4:28 p.m and noticed the rivers crossing the Kamananui Trail were at a “dangerously high level.” They also discovered 10 other hikers who needed help.

According to HFD, three of their Utility Terrain Vehicles were deployed; they were able to cross five rivers but were unable to reach the hikers. Rescue efforts on the air and ground were also able to resume during a break in the cloud cover.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter located three out of five victims and transported them to the trailhead located at the Moanalua Valley Park.

Nine other hikers in a separate location were also in need of a rescue; however, HFD reported efforts to rescue the remaining people were suspended due to “worsening conditions.”

Rescue efforts will continue on Friday morning when there is more light. No other injuries were reported.