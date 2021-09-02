HFD save distressed, disoriented hikers on Maili Pillbox, Manana Trails

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) conducted two separate rescues on the Maili Pillbox Trail and Manana Trail on Thursday, Sept. 2.
HFD received a 911 call at 4:17 p.m. about a 28-year-old hiker in distress at the Maili Pillbox Trail, officials reported. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:31 p.m. and ascended the trail.
According to HFD, the female hiker became distressed after hiking for about one hour with a companion. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter located the hiker around 5 p.m. and airlifted her to a landing zone located at the Puʻu O Hulu Community Park at approximately 5:09 p.m.
The female was then assessed but refused further treatment, and HFD escorted her companion off the trail at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
Firefighters also received a 911 call at 5:40 p.m. regarding a lost hiker near the Manana Trail. HFD reported they arrived at the scene at 5:54 p.m. and searched for a 16-year-old man.
The 16-year-old became disoriented after hiking for about three hours. HFD’s Air 1 located the man around 6:41 p.m. and airlifted him to a landing zone, HFD reported.
Patient care for the man was then transferred to EMS at 6:45 p.m.
No other injuries from either rescue were reported.