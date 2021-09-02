HFD save distressed, disoriented hikers on Maili Pillbox, Manana Trails

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) conducted two separate rescues on the Maili Pillbox Trail and Manana Trail on Thursday, Sept. 2.

HFD received a 911 call at 4:17 p.m. about a 28-year-old hiker in distress at the Maili Pillbox Trail, officials reported. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:31 p.m. and ascended the trail.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

According to HFD, the female hiker became distressed after hiking for about one hour with a companion. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter located the hiker around 5 p.m. and airlifted her to a landing zone located at the Puʻu O Hulu Community Park at approximately 5:09 p.m.

The female was then assessed but refused further treatment, and HFD escorted her companion off the trail at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.

Firefighters also received a 911 call at 5:40 p.m. regarding a lost hiker near the Manana Trail. HFD reported they arrived at the scene at 5:54 p.m. and searched for a 16-year-old man.

The 16-year-old became disoriented after hiking for about three hours. HFD’s Air 1 located the man around 6:41 p.m. and airlifted him to a landing zone, HFD reported.

Patient care for the man was then transferred to EMS at 6:45 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

No other injuries from either rescue were reported.