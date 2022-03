HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women were safe after the Honolulu Fire Department rescued them from the Moanalua Valley Trail.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday, March 18.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Fire crews hiked up the trail. They found the two women who were not injured.

Fire crews escorted the women down the trail.