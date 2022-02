MOKULEIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a rock climber in Mokuleia.

It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

Fire crews said a man in his 30s was rock climbing when he fell about 25 feet.

He was airlifted to a landing zone at the Kealia trail trailhead as he had several injuries.

EMS took over his medical care.