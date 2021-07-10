HFD rescues lost hikers off Kolekole Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two hikers were rescued from Kolekole Trail Saturday afternoon after becoming lost.

A 9-1-1 call came in for hikers in distress at around 3:10 p.m. The hikers reported being in the Kahuku area, but first responders determined that their geolocation placed them at Kolekole Trail in Waianae instead.

Six units, staffed with 17 personnel, responded to the call. An aerial search was performed but rescue specialists said they had a hard time locating the hikers due to the heavy tree canopy they were under.

Cell phone coverage was also limited, requiring HFD to ask the caller if they heard the helicopter as it flew by.

Firefighters managed to locate the hikers at around 4:15 p.m. and they were airlifted to a nearby landing zone.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is reminding hikers to keep these safety tips in mind: