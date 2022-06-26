HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a lost hiker on the north shore in Sunset Hills.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fire officials said the hiker started from Sunset Elementary School and got lost after hiking four hours.

Crews said his 911 call showed he was about one and one half miles from the school.

The hiker’s cell phone battery only had 7% left so rescue crews got photos and texts messages to help find him.

He was not injured.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The HFD helicopter spotted him, and he was airlifted a landing zone.